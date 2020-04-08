Istanbul mayor suggests people to read Iranian story book in coronavirus times

İmamoğlu in a video clip suggested people to buy book from Istanbul library.

The Little Black Fish is a well-known Persian language children's book written by Samad Behrangi.

Other than its notable story, the original illustrations of the book by Farshid Mesghali received the Hans Christian Andersen Award in 1974 for his "lasting contributions" as a children's illustrator.

Samad Behrangi (June 24, 1939 – August 31, 1967) was a teacher, social critic, folklorist, translator, and short story writer.

He is famous for his children's books, particularly The Little Black Fish.

Behrangi was drowned in Aras River and some of the writers like Jalal Al-e-Ahmad said SAVAK (intelligence service of Pahlavi dynasty) was responsible for his death.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish