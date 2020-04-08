Qazvin attracts over $57,435,000 foreign investment

Speaking to IRNA on Wednesday, Hedayatollah Jamalipour said over 54 foreign investment plans received permission from Organization for Investment Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI) in Qazvin.

He added that over $1,573,558,000 have been allocated for foreign plans.

He noted that 22 countries have invested in Qazvin Province.

Jamalipour went on to say that the province has put on its agenda the increase of non-oil exports by creating expert desks for destination countries, accepting trade delegations and holding expert exhibitions.

