Iran’s National Orchestra performs Home concert at coronavirus times

The piece was recorded and broadcast while each instrument player was at the home.

According to the public relations office of Rudaki Foundation, during these days that music-lovers have no chance to go to the concerts due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the National Orchestra of Iran presented them a piece.

The piece was performed right before Sina Sarlak’s online concert.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 29,812 people out of a total of 67,286 infected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) have survived and recovered whereas 4,003 have succumbed to death.

Jahanpour went on to say that 1,997 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

The Iranian official pointed out that 3,956 cases are in critical condition.

9417**2050

