Majlis: Iran will enrich uranium unless EU gives objective guarantees to honor JCPOA

The report of Majlis National Security Commission that was read in the open session of Parliament.

The JCPOA signed by Iran and the permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany and endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and then was approved by Majlis.

In the three previous semi-annual reports, briefly the measures taken by Iran and the 5+1 group, conditions of the sanctions, and US’ sabotaging and violating the Nuclear Deal were discussed.

Investigating 17 July 2017-17 July 2018, the present report, along with many other issues, deals with the US violations of the deal and the EU’s measures and Iran’s nuclear program before and after the JCPOA.

The EU has repeatedly reaffirmed commitments to the deal and the necessity to safeguard it. The EU has said that complete implementation of the JCPOA is among the security priorities of Europe and that it is interwoven with the security of the EU states. Also, it has announced that it fully trusts the IAEA verification of Iranian commitment to the JCPOA.

Despite such stances, Europe has acted ineffectively against US President Donald Trump and have caused any costs either for the US or for themselves.

Although the High Representative of the EU announced that Europe considered the JCPOA valid, uncertainty and the dual stance of UK, and France-Germany helped the US withdraw from the deal.

In the section about the nuclear advances of the country, the report said that efforts for redesigning and improving Arak Heavy Water Reactor and changing it to a modern one in all aspects is in progress.

The parliamentary report said that taking into consideration the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, which is an overt violation of the deal, the continuation of the JCPOA is possible only if the EU does its own undertaking and fully implements its commitments enshrined by the JCPOA and compensate for the US lack of commitment to the deal with giving objective guarantees.

The report said that the EU should guarantee that Iran can sell oil no less before US withdrawal, i.e. 2.6 million barrels a day and guarantee that there will be no impediments for Iran to receive the money gained from the oil sale.

The report stresses that the EU should take measures to let Iran enjoy the interests of the JCPOA in oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, medicine, agriculture, fishery, poultry, transportation (air, road, sea, and railroad), environment, science, research, trade, banking, nuclear energy, and other items mentioned in the JCPOA.

If the US avoids giving the mentioned guarantees, the Iranian Government should, according to the law of countermeasure and reciprocity, investigate annulment of the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, limiting cooperation with the IAEA, and resuming expansion of the peaceful nuclear activities, including vast enrichment of uranium at any quantity and quality the country needs.

