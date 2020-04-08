Iran, Brazil sign scientific cooperation agreement

The document was signed between the scientific and technological department of Iran's Presidential Office and Sao Paulo Research Foundation.
The document provides support for joint research projects between the two countries while holding joint educational workshops and seminars were also included in the document.
Plans for exchange of researchers have also been envisaged in this document which pave the way for further scientific cooperation between the two countries.
9341**1424
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment