Iran Civil Defense Org gives report on anti-coronavirus efforts

Jalali gave his report in a meeting held in Tehran with participation of Head of Academy of Medical Sciences of Iran Ali Reza Marandi and a number of experts.

At the meeting, Jalali stressed the importance of cooperation between Civil Defense Organization and Academy of Medical Sciences in strengthening structures of biological defense.

The meeting also discussed different aspects of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Jalali said, the Civil Defense Organization has taken basic counter-coronavirus measures and has been on alert since its outbreak in China in December 2019.

Since then, Civil Defense Organization is in coordination with health, treatment and aid centers in the country to review weaknesses and strengths of the measures taken by the Government to fight the virus, Jalali added.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected about 1,430,000 people across the world, while more than 82,000 have been killed.

About 62,589 people in Iran are infected with the coronavirus, while the virus has killed 3,872 Iranians and 27,039 others have been recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

