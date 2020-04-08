Iran: Nuclear energy for all, nuclear weapons for none

The statement said the God-given capacities and talents of a nation establishes the principles called the right of nation that is confirmed by both religion and international legal mechanisms so no pretext can harm the nation’s rights or justifies any negligence in defending them.

Referring to the importance attached to defending all the national rights of Iran by the Supreme Leaer of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei especially the nuclear rights, the statement stressed that the heroic defense of the country in the eight-year “imposed war” took roots from same belief.

According to the international regulations, it added, using the nuclear energy is a natural right of every country. This is while alienation of liberalism from religion and humanity used the superior manifestation of human science and technology for killing innocent people in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Iran both defends its right to use peaceful nuclear technology and objects nuclear weapons bases on the religious beliefs. Making, keeping, and using nuclear weaponry is banned by Islamic law, added the statement.

This is why Islamic Republic of Iran insists on 'Nuclear energy for all, nuclear weapons for none'.

Now, the regime of the United States that has used atomic bombs, done numerous atomic experiments, made a bid atomic arsenal, killed thousands of civilians, contaminated the environment of hundreds of thousands of people, and disrupted the peace and calm of millions of others has tied in the past decades to deprive Iran of its natural and legal rights of having peaceful nuclear energy. They have used illegal and criminal methods such as sanctions and even assassination of nuclear scientists to achieve what they want.

However, Iranian scientists broke all the limitations and achieved domestic nuclear science and technology, but the anti-human regime of the US punished Iranian people for having a legal and peaceful capability with imposing more sanctions.

Though the US pressures have imposed heavy costs on Iran, they have not been able to shake the Iranians’ will to defend their rights in the international arenas.

Congratulating the National Nuclear Day, the statement of the High Council for Human Rights of the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran reiterated that “rights of the people” “national independence” are two interwoven and inseparable concepts.

9417**1424

