Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in color of Iran’s flag

Speaking to reporters on sidelines of the event, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh appreciated Azeri government’s measures in solidarity with Iranians in fighting COVID-19 and in commemoration of those who were infected by virus, hospitalized or killed.

He described such measure as sign of solidarity with Iranians in fighting coronavirus.

Iranian diplomat also praised Azeri government’s contributions in developing Iran’s economic relations with Europe, Russia, Georgia and other regional countries through Azerbaijan soil.

Jahangirzadeh thanked Azerbaijan cooperation for returning Iranian nationals to Iran.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour on Tuesday said that 20,239 people out of a total of 62,589 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,872 have lost their lives.

He added that "since yesterday (Monday)" the number of patients diagnosed with the virus has increased by 2,089 people.

