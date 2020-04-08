ICRC seeking to set up financial channel to help Iran receive emergency supplies

Rizzoli made the remarks in a meeting on Wednesday with Head of Iran’s Red Crescent Society Karim Hemmati.

She sympathized with the Iranian government and nation over the deaths of a large number of Iranians, including medical stuff fighting the pandemic.

ICRC has allocated some 500,000 Swiss franc of donations as the first step of its respond to the coronavirus disease outbreak in Iran, the official said.

She said that ICRC understands Iran’s concerns about the impact of the sanctions against imports of medicine and emergency supplies.

Rizzoli noted that medicine naturally has to be exempted from sanctions.

Ms. Rizzoli said that there are two mechanisms to help Iran receive medical supplies: First is to defend the request of Iran’s Red Crescent Society for facilitating import of medicine into the country, and the other is interacting with Swiss companies to provide Iran with part of the needs for special medicine required by the country.

She said that ICRC’s financial channel can pursue contribution of Swiss companies if Iran’s Red Crescent Society prefers to use.

