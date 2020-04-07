Rouhani-Macron talks indicate broadness of issues of interest, envoy says

In a tweet late on Tuesday, he said that numerous contacts between the two countries' presidents also reveal that the two countries are interested to make optimum use of "efficient diplomacy" in promoting bilateral collaboration and joint efforts for global peace and security.

On Monday, Rouhani in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron described launching the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchange (INSTEX) as a positive step but insufficient, saying that the mechanism should not be limited to medical supplies and foodstuff; rather it must be used for meeting all the country's needs.

Wishing the French government and nation as well as the world success in fighting coronavirus pandemic, Rouhani said that all the countries should note that they will not be able to put behind the critical conditions without using each other's experiences.

Fighting the virus under sanctions for Iran is harder than the other countries, Rouhani said, noting that the US government has not only violated international law by imposing sanctions on Iran but also breached 2005 World Health Organization's hygienic regulations.

Iran's chief executive also welcomed UN secretary general's initiative to declare ceasefire among the conflicting countries due to coronavirus outbreak across the world, hoping that the initiative would also include the economic war against Iran.

Friendly states are expected to pressure the US into lifting cruel and unilateral sanctions against Tehran under the current situation, he said during phone call with Macron on Monday.

