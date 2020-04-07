Iran outlines stance on OPEC next meeting

In a tweet on Tuesday, he referred to his talks with the head of the OPEC Conference (Algerian oil minister), saying, " Yesterday evening, I also made telephone calls with the Russian and Kuwaiti oil ministers about how to decide during the next meeting between OPEC members and other oil producers to restore stability to the oil market."

He further noted that during the talks, it was emphasized in the talks that producers from other countries, including the United States and Canada, should also be involved.

Oil producers are scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on Thursday to balance the oil market.

