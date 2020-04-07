Tehran considers no difference for screening foreigners

Addressing a meeting with governors of southwestern Tehran towns, Hamid Reza Goudarzi said infection to COVID-19 has nothing to do with sex, age and nationality.

Just as the Iranian citizens’ health is assessed, Afghan citizens living in different regions should participate in the screening program.

Referring to signing contract between the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Health Ministry for implementing screening plan for foreigners, he said all ministries of education, agricultural jihad as well as Tehran Governorate should help Health Ministry to guide foreigners toward screening plan.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour on Tuesday said that 20,239 people out of a total of 62,589 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,872 have lost their lives.

