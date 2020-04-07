Iran implements 5 steel projects worth 21,000b rials

Based on Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade statistics, five projects, including a creative and four development ones, were implemented in Isfahan, Lorestan, Fars and Khuzestan provinces.

The mentioned plans which dealt with pipe, profile, steel, direct regeneration unit and steel ingots provided job opportunity for about 1,000 local people.

Iran is now standing on the 10th position in the world with regard to producing steel.

It is also expected to rank 7th in five years due to achieving 55 million tons capacity.

This year Iran by achieving capacity of 40 million tons of steel is predicted to produce more than 30 million tons of steel ingots.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish