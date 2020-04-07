Apr 7, 2020, 6:17 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 83742557
0 Persons

Tags

Iran to discharge truck given to Iranian truck driver by polish drivers

Iran to discharge truck given to Iranian truck driver by polish drivers

Tehran, April 7, IRNA – The first vice-president of Iran, Eshaq Jahangiri, announced on Tuesday that the permit has been issued to discharge the truck given as a gift by Polish truck drivers to the Iranian driver whose truck broke down in Poland.

The truck of an Iranian driver broke down in Poland December 3,  2019, leaving Fardin Kazemi, the driver, stranded in a foreign soil.

As the engine was irreparable. Polish drivers could, by crowdfunding, collected the necessary money to buy him a truck to help him go back to his family in Khoy, northwestern Iran.

The polish driver drivers did the good deed as a token of gratitude for Iranians' kindness in the second world war to help Polish refugees.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 2 =