Zarif underlines Iran’s support for Afghanistan peace process

Zarif made the remarks Tuesday in separate phone conversations with President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Officer of the Unity Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah.

Zarif congratulated Afghan officials over the New Year and discussed bilateral relations, the latest developments in Afghanistan's political situation.

He also reviewed disputes which happened after the recent presidential elections in Afghanistan.

Peace and intra-Afghan talks as well as mutual cooperation on fighting coronavirus were among other topic discussed by both sides.

Meanwhile, Ghani and Abdullah appreciated Ira’s supports and its readiness for helping resolve Afghanistan political problems.

Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement supported the UN Secretary General’s plan to implement a ceasefire in Afghanistan.

Iran considers itself as UN Secretary General António Guterres’s partner with regard to declaring global ceasefire in all wars and focusing on fighting coronavirus which has attacked cruelly against all human regardless of race, sex, age, ethnicity and religion, the statement reads.

Thanks to Iran’s neighborliness with Afghanistan and presence of millions of refugees in Iran for 40 years, the country is fully aware of the situation in Afghanistan, supports UN Chief's initiative for establishing truce in Afghanistan and urges all armed groups to open a new chapter in history of Afghanistan by making their brave decision to accept ceasefire.

Iran urged the UN chief to finalize his good will for establishing truce with a special initiative to find a firm basis for holding intra-Afghan talks and solving political issues.

Iran is ready to participate in political plans initiated by the United Nations for solving Afghanistan issues after implementing ceasefire.

