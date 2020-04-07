Activities should resume complying with health protocols, says Rouhani

Governors-general and chancellors of medical universities of South Khorasan, North Khorasan, Ilam, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad, and Chaharmahal Va Bakhtiari provinces briefed the president on medical services given to COVID-19 patients and shortages the provinces face in providing health services to the people.

Recalling the commencement of Smart Social Distancing plan and the resumption of low-risk activities from April 11, Rouhani told governors-general and health officials of the provinces that the reopening of activities must be undertaken carefully and in full compliance with sanitation instructions and principles, "because if we fail to observe sanitation principles, the plan will not only be useless, but also harmful."

He went on to elaborate, "One shouldn't imagine the disease and it's spreading is over. People, businessmen and workers who will be at work from April 11, must comply with sanitation protocols carefully and with sensitivity. Because personal care is surely the best way to stop spreading of the illness."

Referring to the Smart Social Distancing plan, the Iranian president said that the objective of the plan is to help people not be kept off their social life and business and at the same time, to keep on the right track the process began by the health section to stop the pandemic.

Rouhani stressed that the government is in no hurry to reopen the schools, universities and education institutions and they will resume their activities once the worries of the families of students are eased.

Speaking with the governor-general of South Khorasan province, Rouhani emphasized that Afghan nationals who live in Iran must be treated free of charge in case they are diagnosed with COVID-19.

Administrative and health officials of the provinces separately gave detailed explanation of the measures taken in each province in accordance with the decisions of National Committee for Combating Coronavirus to protect people from the outbreak.

The President also praised the endeavors made by several industrial units which have elevated their activities to supply medical needs of the provinces in separate conversation with their CEOs.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish