Coronavirus patient gives birth to healthy daughter in Iran

Ali-Reza Armani-Kian, MD, told IRNA though healthy, the baby girls is now being taken care of.

Armani-Kian added that coronavirus tests were given to the baby and fortunately it was negative.

He added that the mother and the child are in good conditions and under medical supervision.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday that 20,239 people out of a total of 62,589 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,872 have lost their lives.

