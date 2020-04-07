Three Iranian short films to be screened in the world

‘Number 63’ is supposed to be screened in ‘Realtime International Film Festival’ in Nigeria.

The festival was supposed to be screened on June 7-12 but due to the outbreak of coronavirus, it will be held April 7-13 online.

Number 63 narrates the story of elderly people’s loneliness.

It was earlier screened in Lisbon & Estoril Film Festival, Portugal.

‘Miracle’ and ‘Confused’ will be screened in ‘Cachinus DE’ festival in Spain.

The event will be held in city of Cilleros on May 3.

Miracle had earlier been screened in International Documentary Film Festival «Interdoc», Russia.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish