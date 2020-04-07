Embassy says Iranian students can come back to Italy if they register with Italian Post Office

The Embassy said that upon numerous questions made by Iranian students in Italy whether or not their departure from Italy under the current circumstances will create residency problems, Iranian Embassy contacted relevant Italian officials with the Interior Ministry Administration of Border Control and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Iranian embassy explained that the Iranian citizens who intend to apply for or extend their Italian residency permit can leave Italy and return to the country once again only if they hold their passport and a post receipt which shows they have posted their request for an Italian residency permit.

However, it noted that holding a post receipt is not equal to an electronic residency permit or permission into the European Union.

The Embassy cautioned Iranian students that registering with Italian Post Office and fill-out of the application provided by the Italian Post Office before departure from Italy, cannot be used as permit for transit passage from Schengen Area.

The Embassy advised the Iranian citizens to take direct flights from Iran to Italy when they want to come back to Italy after the current coronavirus crisis.

