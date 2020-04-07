Iran new ambassador presents credentials to Brazilian president

The Brazilian president hailed Iran’s position as a historical country in the region and emphasized the need to boost cooperation on different areas, trade relations in particular.

Referring to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent damages to the world economy, Bolsonaro underlined the need for economic cooperation to help repair the damages inflicted on both countries.

The Iranian ambassador said for his part that there are longstanding relations between the two nations and Brazil is the largest economy in Latin America and an emerging economy in the world that could complement Iran’s economy.

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease has provided a chance for further solidarity among different nations and countries, Gharibi said, noting that Iran and Brazil enjoy abundant capacities which can be mobilized to help pass thorough the current crisis.

