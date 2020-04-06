Senior cleric: Int'l cooperation required to fight coronavirus

The letter which was sent on Monday reading that religious leaders in Qom and Iran are worried about spread of coronavirus and are praying for rapid solution of the challenge and other contemporary crises.

Highlighting all the scientific and sanitary recommendations as well as global consensus in fighting the pandemic, dealing with the challenge and other contemporary crises including injustice, discrimination, inhuman sanctions, environmental problems, war and terrorism require international cooperation.

"Iran's Seminary considers religion a part of solution to the problem and calls for a revision in policies on environment and countering irresponsible policies of certain countries," Arafi said.

The seminary also invites all to have a spiritual attitude towards nature and abide by common human, rational and religious teachings, he said, noting that it is also ready to cooperate in fight against the rapid spread of the virus and other contemporary challenges.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish