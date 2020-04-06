Iran in judicial talks with countries for prisoner swap

"Given the current sensitive situation and outbreak of coronavirus, we are in talks with the countries to exchange prisoners," he said, noting that follow-ups made by the Committee for Transferring Convicts through the Foreign Ministry and Interpol have yielded positive results.

Voicing Iran's readiness for exchanging convicts with the other countries, he said that currently, 2,600 Afghan convicts are prepared to leave for their countries and some Central Asian states have agreed to exchange prisoners.

Referring to Iran's active legal and judicial diplomacy and principled and humanitarian policy, Abbasi pointed out that the exchange and transfer of convicts is justifiable within the framework of humanitarian policies of Iran.

No doubt, understanding the fact that countries must stand together in the current sensitive situation is a fundamental principle that Iran has implemented it in various occasions, he said.

