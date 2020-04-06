Rouhani says launching INSTEX positive, insufficient move

Wishing the French government and nation as well as the world success in fighting coronavirus pandemic, Rouhani said that all the countries should note that they will not be able to put behind the critical conditions without using each other's experiences.

Fighting the virus under sanctions for Iran is harder than the other countries, Rouhani said, noting that the US government has not only violated international law by imposing sanctions on Iran but also breached 2005 World Health Organization's hygienic regulations.

Iran's chief executive also welcomed UN secretary general's initiative to declare ceasefire among the conflicting countries due to coronavirus outbreak across the world, hoping that the initiative would also include the economic war against Iran.

Friendly states are expected to pressure the US into lifting cruel and unilateral sanctions against Tehran under the current situation, he said.

Recalling Iran's Hormuz Peace Initiative, he said that cooperation among regional states is as the only way to ensure security of Sea of Oman, Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf.

Iran does not welcome any tension in the region and has and try to establish peace and security in the region, he reiterated.

Stressing the need for respecting regional states' sovereignty Rouhani said that US recent moves in Iraq are dangerous and detrimental to the country and region.

Macron, for his part, briefed Rouhani on coronavirus outbreak in France and other European states, saying that the world is experiencing a difficult situation.

He hoped that all the countries would be able to pass the hard situation in cooperation with each other.

Expressing Paris' interest to promote all-out ties with Iran, he said launching that INSTEX was a positive move, hoping that it will help increase transactions between Iran and Europe.

Macron hailed Iran's constructive role in regional ties, stressing the need for boosting bilateral, regional and international interactions in line with fostering regional peace and security.

