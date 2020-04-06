Turkish defense minister congratulates Iran's successes in fighting coronavirus

During the phone conversation, General Hulusi Akar briefed Baqeri on the spread of the disease in Turkey as well as armed forces' measures and called for the exchange of successful experiences gained in the scientific, professional and executive fields between the armed forces of the two countries.

Baqeri, for his part, explained latest situation surrounding coronavirus outbreak as well as way of dealing with the problem in Iran.

Despite US anti-human economic and pharmaceutical sanctions against Iran, the country has attained remarkable accomplishments in fighting the new virus in the wake of its capabilities and capacities in the fields of health and treatment as well as indefatigable efforts of the medical personnel and effective role of armed forces.

Baqeri also voiced Iran's armed forces' readiness for sharing successful experiences in fighting coronavirus with the Turkish armed forces and other countries.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish