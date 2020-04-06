Iran’s education ministry determined to implement social distancing rules: Minister

Hajimirzaei made the remarks speaking during a meeting with the members of the Iranian Parliament's Commission of Education and Research.

Referring to the problems caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease for Iran’s education system, the minister said that the Ministry of Education has done all its best over the past 45 days to make these tough days more tolerable for the people.

He said that the national headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus disease outbreak has decided that the schools will remain closed for another two weeks.

Hajimirzari noted that the Iranian teachers have been providing their students with online education during these days and the state television was also broadcasting educational programs in which school books were taught.

Referring to the significance of online teaching, the minister said that the officials at the Ministry of Education have to ensure access to the Internet for all the Iranian students.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish