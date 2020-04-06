US bullying shows more during coronavirus outbreak: Gov’t spokesman

Regarding the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), Ali Rabiei said that there has been some, though not enough, progress with the INSTEX. Europe should do more than what it has started with the INSTEX.

Rabiei said that there have been some results in liberating a part of the Iranian assets to buy the necessary medicine and to help people's livelihood.

Touching on the issue of the loan Iran has requested from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said that the IMF has not yet officially rejected Iran’s request.

Regarding the restrictions during coronavirus outbreak, he said there is no special issue in treatment; "we had the appropriate infrastructures".

Thanking the medical staff of the country on behalf of the government, he expressed condolences to those who have lost someone in the coronavirus outbreak.

He added the most important thing in fighting the epidemic is individual hygiene. Ministry of Health has made many protocols.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 24,236 people out of a total of 60,500 infected with the coronavirus have survived while 3,739 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 2,274 new affected cases have been detected and 136 people died due to the deadly virus since yesterday.

The Iranian official noted that 4,083 cases are in critical condition.

