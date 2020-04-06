Mirjaveh exports about 1,000 tons tomato

Speaking to IRNA, Mohsen Kahrazahi said thanks to the high quality of Mirjaveh tomato, it has been of importance for three years.

Due to Mirjaveh's climatic conditions, there are all kinds of cold, tropical and subtropical products in this city, he added.

He said over 3,000 tons of tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, and eggplant have been produced in 57 greenhouses last year.

Mirjaveh is a city in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, southeastern Iran.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish