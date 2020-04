Known by Clangula Hyemalis as its scientific name, the animal has been observed for the first time in a Wetland in Khouzestan Province, the official added.

Observing new species in a wetland is indicative of high biodiversity, as well as favorable conditions, for that wetland, he further noted.

Saleki went on to say that the identification shows the bird species have chosen that wetland as their habitat.

