Russia: Iran exercises satisfactory cooperation with IAEA

"Despite the pandemic, #IAEA #verification and #monitoring activities in #Iran continue successfully," Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna and the International Atomic Energy Agency Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account.

"#Tehran provides all necessary cooperation," he said adding: "This interaction helps neutralize unscrupulous speculations regarding the Iranian nuclear program."

Earlier, Iran's Permanent Ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said that the IAEA will send two sets of reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) to Tehran to help it fight coronavirus outbreak.

The IAEA said in a statement that dozens of laboratories in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean will receive diagnostic machines and kits, reagents and laboratory consumables to speed up national testing, which is crucial in containing the outbreak.

They will also receive biosafety supplies, such as personal protection equipment and laboratory cabinets for the safe analysis of collected samples, it added.

Meanwhile, Gharibabadi announced on Wednesday that the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) has approved $500,000 aid to Iran for buying hospital equipment to fight coronavirus.

