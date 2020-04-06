Iran makes breakthrough by synchronization of Iranian, Iraqi power grids: Minister

Speaking through video conference in the meeting of the Council of Deputy Ministers and Managing Directors of Iran's Ministry of Energy, he said that synchronizing of the two countries national grids, reducing losses in Iraq’s national grid, maintaining and repairing the Iraqi network’s equipment and training the Iraqi staff were among the measures which were decided to be implemented during a specific time frame.

As of November 2019, the two countries’ power grids are operating in coordination with each other.

Back in October, Deputy Head of Iran Electricity Industry Syndicate said that power grids of Iran and Iraq were going to be interconnected by the end of 2019.

Payam Baqeri said that according to a contract, Iranian energy ministry has planned to reduce losses of electricity in Iraqi national grid to 30 percent from over 50 percent by the end of the year 2020.

Iraq is a strategic market for all Iranian industries including the energy sector and according to agreements reached between the two countries energy ministries, the two sides will carry out joint projects in the electricity sector over three years in three stages in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Since the Arab country has serious plans to modernize its electricity industry, Iran could be the best option to work in this area to help upgrade efficiency of Iraqi power plants.

