Iran known as rich country in aquatic genetics: Expert

Over 1,200 species of fish have been identified in the Caspian Sea, the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the country's inland waters, he added.

He went on to say that approximately 150 species have economic value, noting many species of Mollusca, crustaceans, bivalves, algae, and aquatic plants live in the country.

The genetic and biological resources of each country could be considered as invaluable treasures; he said, adding that preservation of the resources plays an important role in biotechnology research of states.

