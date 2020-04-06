Iran’s northern province’s non-oil export exceeds $500m

Saying that the province had an acceptable record despite all the sanctions, Farhad Dalqpoush added that the non-oil export from the ports and customs offices of the province in the year before that was $518.46 million.

Dalqpoush said that the aim of the export program was $500m, but the amount of the export surpassed that, adding that the aim will rise this year provided that the railroads are completed.

He said the main target s of the export were Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine, Pakistan, and Belarus.

Dalqpoush added that the amount of the export is a new record for Gilan Province.

