Maragheh exports $52m non-oil goods in one year

Speaking to IRNA, Heidar Jalalzadeh said twenty different kinds of products, including chemical, agricultural and industrial products weighing about 89,000 tons have been exported through Maragheh customs.

He noted that the products were exported to 40 countries.

The figure experienced a 26% growth in weight and an 86% rise in value compared to the same period last year.

The export items consisted of glass, sodium carbonate and dates which were mostly sent to Iraq, Turkey, Georgia, Poland, Russia, UK, and South Africa.

Maragheh is an ancient city in East Azarbaijan Province, Iran.

