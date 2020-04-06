Qom governor-general calls for swift return of Indian citizens

In a meeting with Indian ambassador to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra on Sunday, Qom governor-general said that the Indian citizens residing in the holy city of Qom have been settled in 50 different accommodations.

Sarmast said that with the spread of the coronavirus disease in Iran in late February, the settlement and quarantining the Indian citizens in the hotels of Qom, as well as rendering treatment services to the patient ones were put on the agenda of the Iranian officials.

Tehran has even used the Iranian airlines to return the Indian citizens to their home country, the official said.

Noting that the first cases of infection to the coronavirus disease were found in Qom, the governor-general said that special measures have been taken to protect the health of the foreign citizens.

Although the governments put their own citizens first in rendering health services, Iran did not do so and the foreign citizens received the same medical treatment and health services as the Iranian citizens, Sarmast said.

The Indian ambassador, for his part, appreciated the health services provided in Qom to the citizens of its respected country.

Dharmendra said that Iran enjoys advanced medical facilities while India lacks such facilities so as to properly fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

India is seeking to lift the burden of treatment of Indian citizens from the Iranian government, the ambassador said.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish