Iraqi PM-designate invites Iran to invest

In an interview with an Iraqi media on Monday, he thanked Iran over its assistance to Iraq in the battle against the terrorist group of Daesh (ISIS).

"I will concentrate on the economy and invite the United States and Iran to invest in Iraq," he said adding, "I can make economic changes and keep Iraq out of the conflict."

The country needs foreign technology companies for making progress, and a new reality in Iraq will start with the economy, he further noted.

