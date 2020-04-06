Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 6

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Low-risk economic activities to resume from April 11 under coronavirus protocols

President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday "low-risk" economic activities would resume from April 11 in Iran which is hit by the new coronavirus.

- Korea’s pro-unification group calls for lifting sanctions on Iran, North Korea, Iraq

A pro-unification organization in South Korea in a statement called for the lifting of the United States illegal sanctions on Iran, North Korea and Iraq amid the spread of the new coronavirus in the world.

- OPEC+ meeting delayed as Moscow-Riyadh oil price row intensifies

OPEC and Russia postponed a Monday meeting to discuss oil output cuts until April 9, OPEC sources said, as a dispute between Moscow and Saudi Arabia over who is to blame for plunging crude prices intensified.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Number of e-book readers increasing during home quarantine

FIDIBO, a major online Iranian store for audio and electronic books, has said e-book readers have significantly increased in number due to the home quarantine enforced following the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

- AFC does not recognize the new Acting Secretary General of FFIRI

The appointment of the new Acting Secretary General of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has triggered a new controversy.

- Tehran has asked IAEA not to listen to spy agencies run by Iran’s foes

It is necessary that the International Atomic Energy Agency not to listen to reports presented by spy agencies of countries hostile to Iran, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has said.

