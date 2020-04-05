Apr 6, 2020, 12:50 AM
Chinese people, gov't at forefront of fighting coronavirus: FM Spox

Tehran, April 6, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Sunday hailed China's bravery, commitment and professionalism and leadership in battling coronavirus, saying that Iran has always been thankful to it under the hard situation.

In a Twitter message he said that that the Chinese government and people as the vanguard of the fight against coronavirus pandemic and they are providing generous donations to other countries around the world.

He wrote: "The Gvt. & ppl. of #China lead the way in suppressing #coronavirus & generously aiding countries across 🌍. The Chinese bravery, dedication & professionalism in COVID19 containment deserve acknowledgment. 🇮🇷 has always been thankful to 🇨🇳 in these trying times. #StrongerTogether."

China's courage, commitment and professionalism in controlling the virus deserve congratulations, Mousavi said.

The virus first emerged in China in December and later spread worldwide, as all the countries around world are currently grappling with the pandemic.

