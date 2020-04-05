Tabriz produces smart disinfectant tunnel

Managing Director of the group, Nasser Farajzadeh told a news meeting on Sunday that the tunnel has been designed and made as part of efforts to counter spread of coronavirus.

Noting that the cost of building the tunnel is very low compared to its foreign versions, he said that first smart disinfectant tunnel was installed at the main entrance door of the factory on a trial basis.

If the tunnel yields positive results, it will be mass-produced and installed in different areas of Tabriz and other busy places across the country, he said, noting that it operates automatically and can be used in hospitals and offices.

