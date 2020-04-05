Rouhani reiterates protecting public health as government's topt priority

He made the remarks in a Cabinet session late on Sunday when the Health, Treatment and Medical Education Minister Saeed Namaki presented a report on the preventive measures in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rouhani appreciated medical personnel for their efforts in fighting spread of the disease, saying that although the government is duty-bound to support vulnerable strata, it should prepare conditions for employment and business.

Therefore, he said, while maintaining the priority of health, all necessary measures should be taken under health protocols to move wheels of the country's economy.

Meanwhile, President Rouhani said while visiting Exhibition of Achievements on Fighting Coronavirus after a Cabinet session late on Sunday that the Iranian government's attention to development of the infrastructures in the health and treatment, cyberspace and knowledge-based companies sectors has today reduced the country's problems under such a situation when many countries around the world face major hardships despite their advanced equipment in the field.

He also commended capabilities of young Iranian thinkers in countering coronavirus, saying that the Iranian elites and scientists and economic activists have attained remarkable gains in the field.

"The 11th and 12th governments have paid special attention to the strengthening of the country's infrastructures, as today, organizing some of the infrastructures when coronavirus prevails has come to the aid of the country," he said.

He also pointed out that the government's heeding of the cyberspace also helped the public to do their jobs from home under the current situation when social distance initiative was in force due to the spread of the virus.

The achievements displayed in the exhibition promises production of the tools needed for treatment and rapid testing of coronavirus in Iran, Rouhani said.

