Iran’s production from South Pars Gas Field more than 700 million m²

Mohammad Meshkinfam said the offshore part of Phase 11, and six platforms of phases 13, 14, 22, 23, and 24 were installed in the last Iranian year (starting on March 20, 2019), four of which have been operationalized.

Meshkinfam said that the other two platforms will be operationalized in two weeks, adding that commissioning the platforms 13 A and C were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Because a lot of people gathered together heightens the risk of coronavirus infection, we are trying to do the job with the minimum staff members needed, he said.

Meshkinfan said that the offshore part of the Phase 14 refinery was completed by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20) and all the efforts are focused to finish the sweetening part of the refinery by the end of the current year (20, March 2021).

He added after the jacket of Phase 11 is installed in the Persian Gulf in a few months, the drilling operation will kick off. The installation of the jacket was delayed due to the epidemic outbreak.

Regarding Farzad Gas Field, he said that Petropars is supposed to put forth its programs for expansion of the field.

Pars Oil and Gas Company has currently 17 project in progress and 22 more will be added this year, he said.

