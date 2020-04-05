Statement says coronavirus outbreak unmasked true image of Western countries

The outbreak of the pandemic proved to the world that nothing – not even the lives of their own citizens – is more important to the capitalists governing the liberal systems, the statement said.

The president of the biggest capitalist country of the world, openly stressed the priority of economic benefits of the lobby of power and wealth over the lives of the people, saying this country is not built to be shut down and that treatment should not be costlier than the disease, the statement added.

Iran’s High Council for Human Rights said that the US was among the last counties affected by coronavirus which could protect the lives of its citizens by utilizing the experiences of other countries. However, it noted that the inhumane approach of the US government to the disaster caused the US to be the number one country in term of fatalities due to the spread of COVIC-19.

The statement underlined that since the first cases of the infection were found in Iran on Feb. 19, the country has made every effort to slow down and control the spread of the virus so as to protect the lives of all the citizens, including several million foreign citizens residing in Iran.

The decision of Iran’s judiciary in granting leave to nearly 100,000 prisoners was exemplary among judiciary systems of other countries which was also welcomed by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, the statement added.

It underlined the responsibility of the US government to guarantee the health of the Iranian citizens being held in the US prisons during the coronavirus outbreak, calling on the international bodies, the United Nations and the UN High Commission for Human Rights in particular, to protect the rights of the Iranian citizens and prevent the US from adopting an inhumane approach towards the lives and health of the Iranians imprisoned in the country.

