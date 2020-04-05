Controlling COVID-19 possible through taking collective responsibility: Iran's official

He pointed out that foreign nationals, including Afghans living in Iran, are covered by the health system in the process of the treatment.



Over 189,790 laboratory tests aiming at the diagnosis of the disease have been carried out; he said adding, Iran ranks 11th in the world in this regard.



Iran had been ranked 7th in terms of the infected patients until yesterday, he further added.



The official underlined that Iran is also the 5th country in the world in terms of the recovered cases.



7129**1430

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish