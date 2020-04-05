Iran "Room No. 13" attends 10 world events, wins 3 int'l awards

Kinolikbez will be the fresh international presence of Room No. 13 which has participated in ten global events and won three international awards.

Room No. 13 narrates the story of an author who puts herself in the role of the characters of her book.

The young Iranian director Tir Sahar in his first experience - Room No. 13- has won awards from Lift-Off Global Network Sessions in London, UK, New York Film Academy in the US and Indogma Film Festival in India.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish