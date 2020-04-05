Apr 5, 2020, 3:22 PM
Official: COVID19 kills 151 more in Iran

Tehran, April 5, IRNA - Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 22,011 people out of a total of 58,226 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,603 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 2,483 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 151 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 4,057 cases are in critical condition.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

