Official: 85% of equipment for curing coronavirus infected Iran-made

Iranian scientists are working on devising the other 15 percent of the equipment; Mehdi Yousefi said adding that the medical items required for curing respiratory patients will be produced in the country in the coming months.



He went on to say that 400,000 to 500,000 face masks were produced in the country daily, and after the outbreak of the coronavirus, this amount has considerably increased.



Production of face masks is slated to hit 3 to 4 million per day in Iran, the official further noted.



The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.



7129**2050



Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish