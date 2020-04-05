Iranian centenarian defeats coronavirus

When leaving Forghani Hospital in Qom, Ali-Akbar Afshari, 100, thanked and prayed for the medical staff of the hospital.

Afshari proved that even very old people are able to do unbelievable things.

On Sunday, a 106-old patient recovered from the deadly virus after 14 days of hospitalization.

On March 31, a 98-year old lady, Mrs. Hassanzadeh from Mashhad, northeastern Iran, defeated the potentially deadly coronavirus after 27 days of medical treatment.

Also, Ali-Akbar Shireen-Kalaam, 89, could survive from the virus after 20 days.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that a total number of 55,743 people have been infected with the coronavirus, out of whom 3,452 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish