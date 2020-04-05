Pres. Rouhani: No disagreement on fight against COVID-19

Speaking during a meeting of the national headquarters of the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the president said that all the people are working together along with the armed forces to combat the pandemic.

Rouhani said that the meeting had decided to ease some imposed restrictions to slow down the spread of the virus within the next coming days.

Low-risk businesses will resume their activities as of April 11 in different provinces other than Tehran, the president said, however noting that protocols adopted by the Ministry of Health have to be followed in full.

The resumption of activities of low-risk activities in the capital city of Tehran is allowed as of April 18, the president added.

He noted that resumption of activities of high-risk businesses is still forbidden and yet to be decided.

Rouhani underlined that there is no difference between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade over the decisions on the fight against COVID-19.

“Someone at some corner says something to the foreign media and they exaggerate the issue,” he said.

The president said that preferring either health or the economic activities over the other one is something wrong and rejected.

Economic activities and health protocols have to be taken into account at the same time while all the people obey the protocols and advises by the Ministry of Health, Rouhani said.

The president advised those who are not forced to go out to stay at homes, noting that resumption of economic activities does not reduce the necessity of staying at home.

