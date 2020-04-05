AS Roma honors Iranian doctors for act of heroism

Regarding an Iranian couple working in Bahar, Hamedan Province, western Iran, AS Roma tweeted, “Khojasteh Samadi & her husband Khashayar Abbasi are doctors in the Iranian city of Bahar. Throughout Nowruz - Persian New Year - the couple have spent the entire holidays taking care of Covid-19 patients & haven't been able to see their families for nearly two months. Respect," the tweet reads.

Iranian medical official told IRNA that the couple, like a lot of other members of the medical staff, volunteered for fighting the virus.

Mohammad Behneshan said that a large number of doctors and nurses have chosen to stay with the coronavirus patients, the Abbasis among them.

AS Roma also named Rosa Didar, a doctor from Tehran, writing, “Rosa is an emergency specialist at Tehran Hospital in Iran. Deprived of family contacts for 2 months and feeling exhausted, she still fights on. ‘She's a fan of Sepidrood Rasht, Man United and Roma,’ says her brother, ‘and she just wants to enjoy a cup of tea at her mum's house.’”

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that a total number of 55,743 people have been infected with the coronavirus, out of whom 3,452 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

45 doctors and nurses of Iran have lost their lives in the fight against coronavirus.

