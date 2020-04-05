Iran's envoy outlines China anti-COVID19 donations

Keshavarzzadeh said on Saturday night that two flights will ship Chinese donations from Beijing to Iran.

He added that Chinese people and government’s contributions have so far been transferred by 28 flights from Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Iranian diplomat said that the Chinese donations include over 10 million face-mask, 500,000 coronavirus test kits, 300,000 medical and isolation gowns, 2,200,000 pairs of gloves, 350 ventilators, 500 prefabricated hospital rooms, drugs and hospital equipment.

Keshavarzzadeh noted that some flights will also carry donations of Chinese business magnate Jack Ma to Tehran.

Chinese people in less than 24 hours, donated half a million dollar to Iran for fighting coronavirus epidemic and called for launching a channel for collecting non-cash contributions.

Iranian embassy in China on March 5 released a message in ‘Weibo’ which is a leading social media in China and introduced a bank account for Chinese people’s cash contributions to fight COVID19 and people of China helped 4b Yuan ($576,000).

In response to Chinese people memorable act, Iranian embassy in a message said Chinese people’s good-will "has impressed us and we now feel a heavy responsibility toward them."

It added that aid provided by Chinese people will be spent for fighting coronavirus outbreak.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 19,736 people out of a total of 55,743 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,452 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

