Iran standing by China in anti-coronavirus campaign

Keshavarzzadeh made the remarks through a twitter message in Chinese language expressing sympathy with the Chinese nation who stood in silence in public places after announcement of public mourning to respect those who are not with them as they lost their lives due to deadly coronavirus which have killed near 65,000 across the world and about 3,300 Chinese people since its outbreak in China in Dec, 2019.

In his message, the Iranian ambassador regretted that many world countries' nationals have lost their lives while dealing with the deadly virus.

Iran deeply mourns for the dead and respects those who bravely sacrificed their lives to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Keshavarzzadeh wrote.

Then, the ambassador called on all around the world to join hands to defeat their common enemy, i.e. coronavirus.

In response to the message of the Iranian ambassador, many Chinese users thanked Iran for its help and sympathy, and expressed hope the Iranian people would contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) as soon as possible.

In a related development, Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua wrote on his Twitter account in late February that the Chinese nation is standing firmly with the Iranian people in fight against coronavirus. "Fight against the #COVID19 ! We are together !"

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected over 1,200,000 people across the world, while more than 65,000 have been killed.

About 55,743 people in Iran are infected with the coronavirus, while the virus has killed 3,452 Iranians.

